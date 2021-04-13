Russian envoy to Argentina gets COVID-19 jab

BUENOS AIRES, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov has received the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the diplomatic mission said.

"Health is normal [after the vaccination]. There have been no side effects," the Embassy said.

The vaccine was supplied by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and did not refer to the batches aimed for Argentina, according to the diplomatic mission. "Now we are safely protected and will be able to continue defending the interests of our country overseas," said Feoktistov, expressing gratitude to RDIF and its CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

Last week, Argentina’s Health Minister Carla Vizzotti acknowledged that the second wave of the pandemic had begun in the country. As of now, as many as 2,551,999 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, including 19,437 over the past day. The death toll has hit 57,957.