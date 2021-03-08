Venezuelan President says he feels well after vaccination with Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES, March 8. /TASS/. President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro says on Sunday he had no serious side effects after the vaccination with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and he feels well now.

"I was all right. There can be some side effects normally after any vaccine: temperature or some weakness. Some people have more of them, the other ones less. I had only minor drowse during the first day," Maduro said in his address broadcast in Twitter.

"Now I feel myself absolutely well," Maduro added. I can now "speak Russian fluently," he said jokingly. The second vaccine dose will be administered on March 26, the President added.

On March 6, Maduro tweeted that his spouse and he were vaccinated with the Sputnik V.