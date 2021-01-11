Protest rally against Armenian PM’s policy held near country's embassy in Moscow

Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to hold talks on Karabakh in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A protest rally against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s policy was held on Monday in front of the Armenian embassy in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The two-hour rally brought together several dozen people. No violations of public order were reported. No one was detained.

Pashinyan arrived in Moscow earlier in the day to take part in trilateral talks with Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.