Serbia to launch vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V on Jan. 5

BELGRADE, January 4. /TASS/. Vaccination against the coronavirus with Russia’s Sputnik V will begin in Serbia on January 5, State Secretary in the Health Ministry Mirsad Djerlek told reporters on Monday.

"During this week, 2,400 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be used. Most likely, the first batch of this vaccine will be used tomorrow," Djerlek was quoted by Tanjug news agency as saying.

According to the state secretary, Serbian citizens are showing a much greater interest in vaccination than expected. "We estimate that some 720,000 people will get the vaccine during the first phase."

On December 31, Serbia’s National Medicines Agency authorized the use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. The vaccine conforms to all requirements stipulated by laws and regulations, which confirms its quality, efficiency and safety, the news agency says, citing the agency’s spokesman. The vaccine has passed all the required checks made in accordance with the law.

The first 20 doses of the vaccine arrived in Serbia on December 4.

Serbia launched vaccination with the vaccine developed by the US company Pfizer on December 24. Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia had paid the EU 2 mln euro for the development of the vaccine and then an additional 4.87 mln euro under the COVAX program, however, it received twice as few doses than it had ordered: 4,800 instead of 10,000.