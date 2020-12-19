Vaccine against measles and coronavirus under development in Russia

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A vaccine capable of simultaneously protecting against measles and coronavirus is being developed in Russia. The first studies on animals have shown that its single administration forms a strong immune response, General Director of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vektor Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"The vaccine is based on the recombinant measles virus both against the new coronavirus and against a very highly contagious viral disease - measles, at the moment all strains have been obtained, they are included in our state collection. The first studies have been carried out on laboratory animals, and it has already shown that a single dose ensures formation of a strong immune response," he said.