Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine enters civilian circulation

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center has entered civilian circulation, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Friday.

"It entered civilian circulation and Phase Three post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine manufactured by our Vector research center are conducted; this vaccine is named EpiVacCorona. Some 3,000 volunteers are already receiving shots at eight medical centers in five regions of the Russian Federation," she said.

The top sanitary doctor reiterated the post-vaccination rules of behavior listed in special instructions for the inoculated. "The instructions contain answers to frequently asked questions about vaccination. Recommendations are given to minimize contacts while the immunity is being developed: an individual who was injected today is not considered to be protected yet, and one needs to continue to take good care of one’s health and protect oneself against the infection during the entire period of the immunity development. Information is also provided that the immunity level after the inoculation with the new vaccine may be determined using a special test system developed," she added.

The preparation of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in mid-October became the second registered Russian vaccine against the coronavirus. In mid-November, the Healthcare Ministry issued a permit to conduct post-registration trials, including on volunteers over the age of 60.