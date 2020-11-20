President’s aide calls for recognizing Nazi policy on occupied USSR territory as genocide

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Nazi policy on the occupied territories of the former Soviet Union during World War II should be recognized as genocide, Russian president’s aide and chairman of the Russian Military History Society Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday.

"It is high time to raise the issue of recognizing the Nazi policy on the occupied territories of the Soviet Union as deliberate genocide of the USSR peoples. It may probably help stop endless attempts to accuse our country of unleashing World War II," he said at a plenary session of the international forum Lessons of Nuremberg.