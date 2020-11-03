Over 1,000 military doctors treating civilian COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. More than 1,000 military medical specialists are involved in efforts to treat civilian coronavirus patients in Russia and abroad, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"A total of 1,011 military medics are involved in efforts to provide assistance in treating civilian COVID-19 patients domestically and abroad. Our specialists are successfully doing that hard and socially significant work," he said.

According to Shoigu, 673 medical specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry are working at a temporary hospital for 1,420 COVID-19 patients at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. He noted that over 1,000 patients had received medical treatment there.

The minister added that 72 military doctors had been sent to healthcare organizations in the Moscow and Kurgan regions in late October. In addition, 133 military medical specialists are working in two mobile hospitals in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.