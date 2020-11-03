WHO hopes to distribute up to 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide in 2021

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes to distribute up to 2 bln doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide before the end of 2021 within the framework of the COVAX mechanism, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization representative in Russia, told TASS.

"The WHO is showing a cautious optimism regarding the fact that soon safe and effective vaccines will emerge globally as well as pharmaceuticals which will help in the fight with this pandemic. For example, with the aid of the COVAX mechanism the WHO hopes to distribute evenly up to 2 bln doses of one or several vaccines by the end of 2021," she said.

The WHO representative in Russia noted that it is still early to forecast when the world can return to its usual life. "Determination of priorities will have a key significance in order to ensure that the first batches of vaccine doses will be offered first to those who need it the most in all countries, including healthcare and social workers and risk groups," she added.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the WHO jointly with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations which supports the development of industrial capacities and conducts acquisitions. According to the program’s provisions, high-income countries purchase vaccines thus subsidizing the so-called financed states. To date, as many as 184 countries have already joined the COVAX mechanism.