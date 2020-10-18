Average life expectancy on Hainan may exceed 80 years by 2025

HAIKOU, October 18. /TASS/. Life expectancy on Hainan will reach 80.1 years by 2025, reported the Hainan Daily citing a report prepared by the provincial Public Security Bureau.

According to this document, the total number of Hainan's permanent residents as of the end of 2019 amounted to over 9.42 million people. Of these, over 1.46 million people are the residents aged 60 and over. Over the past few years, the report says, there has been an ageing trend in the province's population. The oldest resident of Hainan is 118 years old. In terms of the ratio of residents over the age of 100 to the total population, this province ranks first in China.

As of the end of 2018, the average life expectancy on the Island of Hainan was 78.57 years, which is 0.57 years higher than the national average. Despite this, the report says, the authorities are concerned about the poor health of older people in the province, who often suffer from chronic diseases. About 19.3% of the total number of elderly people on Hainan lose the ability to take care of themselves. The corresponding figure in the province is higher than the national average.

Over the recent years, the local authorities have made active efforts to tackle the problem of population aging, and are also improving the healthcare system for the elderly in the province to better the quality of their lives.