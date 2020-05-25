Hainan gets ready for launching its first ever underwater tunnel on the island

HAIKOU, May 25. /TASS/. Hainan's administrative center Haikou has begun the final stage of construction of the first ever underwater tunnel under the island's Nandu River and is preparing to launch it in the near future. According to the Hainan Daily, the construction of the Dongyuejiang underwater fecility with a length of over 2.7 km has already been completed by 85%.

"By the second half of 2020, we are going to finish work and open the tunnel for vehicles. All efforts are now aimed at putting the facility into operation on time," managing director Yan Xiaokun told reporters.

According to him, the construction is being carried out 24/7 in three shifts, at present, experts are lining the tunnel's walls. As the scale of the task is very serious, the authorities additionally mobilized the workers and involved special equipment, including from other regions of China.

“The tunnel will connect the eastern bank of the river with the western and will significantly relieve the nearby Hainan automobile bridge [the longest and largest in the province — TASS],” added the official.

The Nandu River flows from the central part of the island in the Baisha-Li Autonomous County and exceeds 330 km in length, its basin area reaches 7,000 square kilometers. This river supplies water resources to approximately 30% of Hainan's population. Not so long ago, the Chinese authorities approved a special legislative act on environmental protection which stipulates that a fine of up to 100,000 yuan ($ 14,000) will be imposed on those whose activities lead to the river's pollution, and an enterprise violating the environmental standards, should be shut down.