No deaths of coronavirus patients at home registered in Russia - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. No deaths of coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at home have been registered in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"It is important to noted that we have no deaths from COVID-19 at home, unlike a big number of other countries," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She stressed that Russia had never falsified its coronavirus-related statistics. "We are among the few country, the only country making diagnosis on the basis of autopsy results of all fatalities. This is our rule. It excludes any possible errors," she explained.

To date, a total of 344,481 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 113,299 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,541 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.