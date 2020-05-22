Coronavirus vaccine spread will show resumption of globalization, expert says

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Unhindered spread of the novel coronavirus vaccine around the world in the future will become a sign of resuming globalization, which is characterized by confidence among the states and full-fledged trade and investment ties, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation Arkady Dvorkovich told the Startup Village online conference.

"Has the pandemic killed globalization or at a certain moment trust will be restored and we will have a chance to resume full-fledged trade and investment ties and a real division of labor? <…> I think that one of the most evident tests whether this will be so or not will be the speed of the vaccine spread across the world when it is invented. This will be an indicator of how governments trust each other and how companies are ready to make a public benefit what was and may be the result of their own investments in order to restore global economy and a more comfortable life for billions of people across the entire world," Dvorkovich said.

The Skolkovo Foundation chairman also believes that the peak of the problems caused by the pandemic has not been passed and the countries will overcome the crisis at a different pace.

