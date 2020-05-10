Number of coronavirus cases in Moscow exceeds 109,000

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Another 5,551 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow bringing the total number to 109,740 people, according to the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis on Sunday. The daily growth in Russia’s biggest city amounted to 5.3%.
