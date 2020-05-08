Putin congratulates British PM Johnson on Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the leadership and people of the UK on Victory Day. He is confident that the experience of cooperation between the two countries is relevant now as well.

"The Great Victory became the most important event of the 20th century, which is of lasting importance for the destinies of all mankind. It was won thanks to joint efforts of the Soviet Union and the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. This invaluable experience of cooperation is very relevant today as well," the Russian leader wrote in his message of congratulations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

Putin also "expressed confidence that the memory of the combat brotherhood of the war era would help develop constructive Russian-British dialogue and cooperation in the fight against threats and challenges of our time."