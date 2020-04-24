A monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin unveiled in Russia, Batman giving a birthday cake to a child in Mexico, and UK lawmakers using Zoom are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: New Lenin statue unveiled, Batman's gifts, UK Parliament goes on Zoom
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Medical personnel jumping in the COVID-19 unit at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Liege, Belgium, April 22© REUTERS/Yves Herman
United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrating their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds flying over the academy in Colorado Springs, USA, April 18. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lockdown in the Air Force Academy's dorms due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII© Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Members and supporters of the Russian Communist Party unveiling a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the town of Sayansk, Russia, April 22© REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
A Chilean flamingo standing in his enclosure at the zoo in Landau, Germany, April 22© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Marine mammals unit supervisor Danielle Fox and a sea lion named Malie looking at the elephants while taking advantage of empty zoo grounds, closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to have a walk at Taronga Zoo Sydney in Sydney, Australia, April 20© REUTERS/Loren Elliott
US President Donald Trump speaking during a tree planting ceremony in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, April 22© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, running away from a rhino after delivering its food at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, April 20© Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters
Mexican lawyer Candelario Maldonado, dressed up as Batman, gives a birthday cake to a child wearing face mask in front of his home, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Monterrey, Mexico, April 18© REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Estefano Godo, 19, cutting the hair of his client at his house due to the new coronavirus emergency, in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 22© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22. A maximum of 50 lawmakers are physically allowed in the debating chamber, with others permitted to join in via Zoom video conference© UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
A Russian Orthodox believer with vestments is seen at the entrance to the Transfiguration Church in Bolvanovka on the eve of Easter, during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , Moscow, Russia, April 18. A Moscow Patriarchate working group has recommended praying at home during the Holy Week and at Easter until the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the authorities is lifted© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22© REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
City workers disinfect a bus stop to help prevent the spread of coronavirus outside a closed cinema featuring a mural of film directors, from left, Federico Fellini, Alfred Hitchcock, Luis Bunuel and Lucrecia Martel in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 20© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Aerial view of an empty water park during lockdown to halt spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City, Mexico, April 21. Mexican government suggested population to stay at home but quarantine is not obligatory as there is major concern about the economic activity© Hector Vivas/Getty Images
