This week in photos: New Lenin statue unveiled, Batman's gifts, UK Parliament goes on Zoom

Medical personnel jumping in the COVID-19 unit at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Liege, Belgium, April 22 © REUTERS/Yves Herman

United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrating their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds flying over the academy in Colorado Springs, USA, April 18. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lockdown in the Air Force Academy's dorms due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII © Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Members and supporters of the Russian Communist Party unveiling a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the town of Sayansk, Russia, April 22 © REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A Chilean flamingo standing in his enclosure at the zoo in Landau, Germany, April 22 © EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Marine mammals unit supervisor Danielle Fox and a sea lion named Malie looking at the elephants while taking advantage of empty zoo grounds, closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to have a walk at Taronga Zoo Sydney in Sydney, Australia, April 20 © REUTERS/Loren Elliott

US President Donald Trump speaking during a tree planting ceremony in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, April 22 © Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, running away from a rhino after delivering its food at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Uganda, April 20 © Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Mexican lawyer Candelario Maldonado, dressed up as Batman, gives a birthday cake to a child wearing face mask in front of his home, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Monterrey, Mexico, April 18 © REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Estefano Godo, 19, cutting the hair of his client at his house due to the new coronavirus emergency, in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 22 © AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22. A maximum of 50 lawmakers are physically allowed in the debating chamber, with others permitted to join in via Zoom video conference © UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian Orthodox believer with vestments is seen at the entrance to the Transfiguration Church in Bolvanovka on the eve of Easter, during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , Moscow, Russia, April 18. A Moscow Patriarchate working group has recommended praying at home during the Holy Week and at Easter until the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the authorities is lifted © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22 © REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

City workers disinfect a bus stop to help prevent the spread of coronavirus outside a closed cinema featuring a mural of film directors, from left, Federico Fellini, Alfred Hitchcock, Luis Bunuel and Lucrecia Martel in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 20 © AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico