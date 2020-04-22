Kids with coronavirus are contagious for longer than adults, says Russian research center

MOSCOW, APRIL 22. /TASS/. Children can remain the source of novel coronavirus spread and infect others for longer periods of time than adults, deputy head of the Russian consumer watchdog’s central epidemiology research center Alexander Gorelov said Wednesday.

"There are certain epidemiological particularities showing that children who overcome infection more easily, unfortunately, spread virus for longer or, in other words, stay the source of infection longer," he told a press conference in TASS.

Gorelov also noted that children aged between 6 and 7 are most vulnerable to the infection, even though they get through the disease better than adults.

To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.