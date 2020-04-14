Education Ministry verifying info about Russian schoolchildren stuck in US

"The Ministry of Education is worried about the situation of Russian schoolchildren being stuck in the United States. It is in close contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry to receive exhaustive information and elaborate mechanisms for support and protection of Russian children," the ministry’s press service said.

According to the ministry, official programs for school exchanges with the United States were rolled back several years ago following negative precedents. "Regional educational bodies failed to inform the ministry about such trips to the United States. Neither did such signals ever come from schools. We are trying to find out who these schoolchildren are, which regions they hail from, or whether these were private initiatives of their parents," it added.