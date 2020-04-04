No spike in influenza, pneumonia cases in Russia - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer rights watchdog does not register any jump in pneumonia and flu cases across the country, although some regions have a usual growth of the spring flu, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Saturday.

"As of today, I would like to tell you that there is no significant hike in numbers of the flu or pneumonia cases, which cannot be explained from the point of view of epidemiology of influenza or pneumonia," she said at a briefing. "There are certain regions where we see a usual spring spike in the flu cases, but those flu cases have been diagnosed.".