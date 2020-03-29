Over 634,000 COVID-2019 cases, nearly 30,000 deaths confirmed worldwide - WHO

GENEVA, March 29. /TASS/. A total of 634,835 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 29,957 coronavirus-related death were registered worldwide as of 10 a.m. Geneva time (noon Moscow time) on March 29, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases grew by more than 63,000 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,464.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 361,031 and 21,493 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 36,688 and the number of deaths - by 2,753.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 120,798 and the number of deaths stands at 1,973.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 102,803 cases and 3,626 fatalities as of March 29.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (103,321), Italy (92,472), China (82,356), Spain (72,248), and Germany (52,547)

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 160 countries, including Russia, which by now has 1,534, with eight deaths and 64 recoveries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.