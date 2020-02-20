{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

19-year-old jailed for plotting mass shooting in Russia's Far East

The man was also found guilty of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms

KHABAROVSK, February 20. /TASS/. A district military court in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region sentenced a 19-year-old young man to eight years behind bars for plotting a mass shooting at a local school, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region FSB department said on Thursday.

"The First eastern district military court sentenced Onufrienko A.K., a 19-year-old resident of the regional administrative center [Khabarovsk], to eight years in prison for attempting and preparing to commit a terror attack on School No.30 in the city of Khabarovsk," the department said in a statement.

The man was also found guilty of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms; making public calls for extremism; making public calls for terrorist acts and publicly expressing views that justify and promote terrorism; and undergoing training for performing a terrorist act.

According to investigators, the young man was a follower of the so-called school shooting ideology and planned to carry out a mass killing motivated by political hatred. He planned to legally acquire a shotgun and had already submitted the required documents to state authorities.

Simultaneously, he tried to purchase a gun illegally, looking for gun dealers online, FSB said.

"Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) department in the Khabarovsk Territory managed to establish and record Onufrienko A.K.’s plans to carry out an armed assault on School No.30 in Khabarovsk. Therefore, the plotter was detained and placed under arrest," the statement says.

In his home, law enforcement officers seized leaflets of a far-right movement, symbols of the ‘school shooting’ ideology, an ammo belt, a sawed-off double-barreled shotgun and 95 cartridges for it.

The man pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators.

The sentencing is yet to enter force and can be appealed within ten days.

CHINA CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Two more Russian passengers of quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus
This increases the total number of infected Russians aboard the Diamond Princess to three
Read more
Press review: EU insists on extending New START and sees Libya’s Sarraj as major headache
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 18
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers perform flight over Black Sea
The fighter jets of Russia’s Southern Military District escorted the bombers during the flight, according to the top brass
Read more
Seventy-five Serbian troops to march in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII
Read more
Putin removes Surkov from presidential aide office
The order is effective on the day of signing
Read more
US redeploys over 300 trucks with weapons from Iraq to Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that "the US weapons are used both in clashes between numerous militant groups along the entire trans-Euphrates region and against Turkish troops in northern Syria"
Read more
Kremlin hopes details on clash in Donbass will be clarified soon
Earlier, the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to destabilize the situation on the contact line in Donbass
Read more
Su-34 fighter-bombers wipe out ground installations in Urals drills
The crews made solo and paired flights at an altitude of 400 meters to 8,000 meters to the area of the location of notional militant groups, the press office reported
Read more
PDVSA says operations of Rosneft Trading in Venezuela are legal
The US administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Rosneft Trading S. A. and its and president, Didier Casimiro, for selling Venezuelan oil
Read more
Russia, Belarus begin joint military exercise
A formal ceremony to launch the drills was held in the region on Monday afternoon
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign contract for several dozen upgraded Su-34 bombers — source
The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under the Sych experimental design work
Read more
Russia’s new government has ‘no time for warming up’ — Putin
Earlier, Putin stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers did not have a moment to spare for starting work on the National Projects
Read more
Libya’s interim foreign policy chief dismisses Erdogan’s accusations against Moscow
"His speeches about Russia have absolutely nothing to do with the truth," Abdelhadi Al Houij told journalists in Moscow
Read more
US imposes sanctions against Rosneft Trading
The United States will continue to engage with Russia on Venezuela, despite sanctions against Rosneft Trading, S.A., according to a high ranking US official
Read more
Kremlin deems Russia de jure and de facto legal successor to USSR
A Constitutional Court judge earlier labelled the Soviet Union "an illegally established state," saying that the Russian Federation must not be considered as the legal successor of the "repressive and terrorist deeds" of the Soviet government
Read more
Aeroflot to cut flights to China
The Russian air carrier will reduce flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong by the end of March
Read more
Kremlin views possible Turkish operation in Syria’s Idlib as worst scenario
Russia will continue contacts with Turkey in order to prevent the situation in Idlib from escalating further
Read more
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Lithuania loses 1.4 bln euro dispute with Gazprom in final instance
The litigation between Lithuania and the Russian gas giant lasted almost eight years
Read more
US, Estonian, Lithuanian military to carry out observation flight over Russia, Belarus
An observation flight will be executed between February 17 and 21
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to use booster developed for Angara-A5 launch vehicle
The booster underwent ground-based experimental tests
Read more
Erdogan says new military operation in Idlib only a matter of time
Turkey won’t leave Idlib to the devices of the Assad regime, Erdogan said
Read more
Syrian missile defenses intercept rocket attack near Latakia — TV
The attack took place in the vicinity of Russia's Hmeymim airbase
Read more
Russia’s FSB prevents teens from carrying out two terrorist attacks in Crimea
The perpetrators are followers of Vladislav Roslyakov, who killed 20 people at the Kerch Polytechnic College in October 2018
Read more
Press review: US to fund anti-Gazprom crusade and Russia, Turkey fail to reach Idlib deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, February 17
Read more
Russia helps Syria counter West’s economic blockade, envoy says
The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership
Read more
Estonian parliament approves resolution condemning Russia’s actions during WWII
The resolution also condemns the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols
Read more
Trafigura to end relations with Rosneft Trading by mid-May due to sanctions
On February 18, the US Administration announced sanctions against Rosneft Trading in connection with sales of oil from Venezuela
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
Russia supports Syria, which has to respond to inadmissible provocations in Idlib — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat pointed, among other, to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase
Read more
Kremlin says new data on MH17 crash in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia was right
Dmitry Peskov has commented on the leaked document of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service
Read more
Russian supercomputer network creation to take $157,000 and 3 years — expert
According to the academician, there are only a few supercomputers in Russia at the moment, and scientists have to wait in the queue to access them
Read more
Russian government submits bill on biological security to parliament
The draft outlines a complex of measures to protect the population from biological risks
Read more
China’s coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections in past 24 hours for first time
On Tuesday, 1,824 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals in China, while 1,749 new coronavirus infections were reported that day
Read more
Putin reveals he informed Medvedev beforehand of government resignation
Putin rejected suppositions that the Cabinet’s resignation looked like a special operation
Read more
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah
Units of the Russian military police also carried out patrolling in the Aleppo and Raqqa governorates
Read more
Dutch court ruling in Yukos case won’t lead to seizure of Russia’s assets abroad — expert
Earlier The Hague Court of Appeal reinstated an order of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which in 2014 ordered Russia to pay $50 bln to the companies associated with former Yukos shareholders
Read more
Libya's Government of National Accord withdraws from Joint Military Commission
The second round of sessions of Libya's Joint Military Commission in the 5+5 format kicked off in Geneva on Tuesday
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Hague Court of Appeal claims Russia should pay over $50 bln to ex-Yukos shareholders
The court added that the Russian Federation still has the opportunity to appeal against the decision
Read more
Press review: Turkey flexes muscles at Russia and what the US has planned for Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 13
Read more
NATO chief was unable to reply to Russia’s initiatives, Lavrov comments after Munich talks
Russia earlier voiced a proposal to agree a minimal possible distance, at which Russia’s and NATO’s warships and warplanes can approach each other
Read more
NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib — source
The diplomat said that the death of Turkish troops in Idlib was a tragedy but it had taken place during a unilateral military operation on foreign soil
Read more
Russia to ship first Pantsir-S1 air defense system to Serbia this week — media
The report noted that the Serbian soldiers are ready to work with the new equipment
Read more
Russian defense chief, commander Haftar talk situation in Libya
The sides confirmed the need to fulfill the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya
Read more
No Buk missile systems detected near MH17 crash zone — leaked document
In all, four documents have been published
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls US world’s biggest spy in cyberspace, ‘empire of hackers’
The statement came in response to a question about media reports that US intelligence used the Swiss company Crypto AG's encoding devices to spy on other countries
Read more
Russia to produce intermediate-range missile in 6 months, depending on US steps — senator
The senator believes that the option to re-negotiate the INF Treaty persists
Read more
Foreign Ministry warns Russians about threat of prosecution by US authorities
According to the diplomats, the danger exists both in the US and in third countries acting on the US request
Read more
Munich conference drops Russophobic bias to plunge into anti-Chinese one - diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to the anti-Chinese rhetoric voiced at the Munich Security Conference by the world leaders and representatives of government foreign policy institutions, as well as of international organizations
Read more