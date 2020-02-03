Moscow State Conservatory evacuated over ‘bomb threat’

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Some 350 people have been evacuated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory over an anonymous "bomb threat," a source in the emergency service told TASS.

"An anonymous message said that the Moscow State Conservatory building, located on Bolshaya Nikitskaya street, is rigged with explosives. Due to security reasons, some 350 people have been evacuated from the building," the source said.

Currently, bomb squads and K-9 units inspect the place.