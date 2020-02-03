Moscow State Conservatory evacuated over ‘bomb threat’

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Some 350 people have been evacuated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory over an anonymous "bomb threat," a source in the emergency service told TASS.
"An anonymous message said that the Moscow State Conservatory building, located on Bolshaya Nikitskaya street, is rigged with explosives. Due to security reasons, some 350 people have been evacuated from the building," the source said.
Currently, bomb squads and K-9 units inspect the place.
Besides, seven Moscow district courts were evacuated over "bomb threats" on Monday. One of them has already returned to work. Besides, 1,000 people have been evacuated from a school in Kotelniki district.
Starting last November, the security services have become flooded with bomb threat emails, threatening courts, schools, shopping malls, and colleges in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions of Russia. All threats were deemed fake. Earlier, the Federal Security Service announced blocking of two foreign websites, responsible for thousands of fake "bomb threats."