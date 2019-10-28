Two-thirds of residents consider Moscow to be a safe place to live, says mayor

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Two-thirds of Muscovites consider the Russian capital to be a safe city to live, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting on crime prevention on Monday.

"I must say that a few years ago, the rate of Muscovites who viewed our city as safe was less than one-third," he pointed out.

According to Sobyanin, about two-thirds of the city’s residents were positive about the security situation in the city and law enforcement agencies’ activities. "A lot of credit certainly goes to those responsible for maintaining law and order in the city," the mayor noted.