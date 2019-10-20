Hainan to become the first in China to introduce new rules for maintaining bays

HAUKOU, October 20. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will establish the first system of responsibility for maintaining the state of marine bay's ecology starting November. According to www.hinews.cn, Haikou will lead the way in implementing this initiative.

'The environmental situation in the coastal zone of the city is still quite complicated, especially in some bays polluted due to improper exploitation of land resources", a representative of the Legal Committee of Haikou Yan Yinli said at a press conference. “The new measures are aimed at creating a means to control these areas, consolidating measures to eliminate problems caused by environmental pollution at sea will be one of the prioriyu tasks”

According to the official, such system envisages the appointment of responsible persons for the environment at the municipal, village and district levels, where all of the officials assigned will have special powers and responsibilities. Their main duty is to prevent pollution, ensure the restoration of renewable marine resources and to constantly monitor them. The first areas in China that will test the new measures will be the bays of Haikou, Jinsha and Puqian, the area of ​​which reaches 830 square kilometers. The coastline in this area of ​​the island stretches along 136 km.

As the representative of the Haikou administration noted, the new mechanism involves coordinating efforts to protect the ecology of coastline, as well as rivers that carry garbage and all kinds of waste to the bays. Thus, control will automatically extend to the areas of Hainan that have no access to the "big water."

The authorities assume that due to such a system, in the coming years, the level of ecology of the coastal strip of the administrative center of Hainan will significantly increase.