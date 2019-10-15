Russian awaiting extradition to US in Israel is placed under close supervision

TEL-AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. Russian national Alexei Burkov, who was arrested at the US request while trying to leave Israel back in 2015, has been placed under special supervision in an Israeli jail, the official radio station Kan said on Tuesday.

According to the report quoting the Israel Prison Service, Burkov was transferred to a prison section where the inmates are monitored round the clock for the sake of their own security.

Kan says the decision was made jointly by the Government of Israel and the Prison Service in the light of the heightened media interest in the Russian national in recent days, as the Israeli authorities are about to make a decision if he should be extradited to the United States.

Burkov’s lawyer Mikhail Ironi earlier told TASS that the issue of Burkov’s extradition might be decided in the near future.

"The extradition is to be signed by the Justice Minister [Amir Ohana], but we understand that the issue is to be decided by the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu]," he said.

While trying to leave Israel on December 13, 2015 Russian citizen Alexei Burkov was detained at the US request during a passport check. The American authorities insist on his extradition because Burkov is suspected of complicity in cybercrimes.

The question of Burkov’s extradition was considered by a court in Jerusalem behind closed doors. Russia has requested Burkov’s extradition, too.