Russia sees rise in cancer deaths during first half of 2019

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s cancer deaths increased during the first half of the year, while deaths from cardiovascular diseases dropped, according to information published on the Federal State Statistics Service’s website.

The official statistics data shows that over 149,000 Russians died of cancer in the January to June period of 2019, 1.3% more than the same period of 2018 (147,000).

At the same time, 441,000 people died from cardiovascular deceases in the first half of the year, which is 0.7% less than in the same period last year (444,000).