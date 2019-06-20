Putin: Russia doubles purchases of medications to fight cancer

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has boosted the purchases of cancer treatment medications, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"Speaking about financing and, most importantly, oncology, a significant increase has been reported," Putin said. "We have doubled financing for the purchases of oncology treatment medications. The figure for the chemotherapy stood at 80 billion rubles and now it equals 150 billion rubles."

The president reiterated that Russia is paying particular attention to the fight against oncology and the government has singled out this issue as a special program under the Healthcare National Project.