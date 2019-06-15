Ukrainian captain, found guilty of illegal fishing, returns to home country

ARMYANSK /Crimea/, June 14. /TASS/. Captain of the Ukrainian vessel YaMK-0041 Viktor Novitsky, convicted in Russia’s Sevastopol for illegal fishing and released in the courtroom on Friday, returned to his home country hours after the verdict, a TASS correspondent reported from a Russian-Ukrainian border crossing.

"Of course, I’m glad. I had no idea of what the court verdict would be. It came as a total surprise for me," Novitsky told TASS before crossing the border.

He thanked Russian human rights commissioners, who assisted his release.

The Russian side detained the Ukrainian vessel YaMK-0041 on May 4, 2018, near the western Crimean coast for illegal fishing. The vessel was arrested, and a criminal case was launched against its captain for illegal fishing in Russia’s exclusive economic zone under Section 256 of the Russian Criminal Code, which stipulates up to two years of imprisonment.

On Friday, Sevastopol’s Balaklava District Court found Novitsky guilty of illegal fishing off Crimean shore, fining him 500,000 rubles ($7,700). Considering the half year that he spent in a pre-trial detention facility, the court abolished the fine.