Russian experts to develop AI digital twin of deep space city

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing an AI model of a city in deep space to understand the conditions for producing food there, space food department head at the Russian Research Institute of the Food Concentrate Industry and Specialized Food Technology Andrey Vedernikov told TASS.

"We are just starting and will create exactly a digital twin of a future city, where we will play out all the possible scenarios of rations production for extraterrestrial settlements. They will find all the troubles we will face living there," the expert said.

They will run simulations of conditions on the Moon and Mars with a model that integrates artificial intelligence, Vedernikov said. The project’s aims will be to understand how foods can be made, planted crops preserved, waste processed and food cooked and eaten under conditions of a space mission, he added.