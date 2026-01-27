First launch of Irkut ultralight carrier rocket to take place after 2030 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The first launch of the ultralight carrier rocket Irkut from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome may take place after 2030, Deputy General Director for Rocket Projects of Russia’s Roscosmos state-run corporation Dmitry Baranov said during a presentation.

Baranov made the presentation at a plenary session of the Academic Readings on Cosmonautics in Memory of Sergey Korolev. According to the presentation, the first launch of the carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region is scheduled to take place after 2030.

The new ultralight carrier rocket will be capable of placing into low-Earth orbit up to 780 kilograms of payload. According to data presented in 2021 in the Space Engineering and Technology journal (a publication of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia), both expendable and reusable versions of the Irkut are proposed.