Russia activates first ground station for EOS-O remote sensing satellite control — NTI

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The first modernized data communication station for the EOS-O Earth Remote Sensing (ERS) space system has been commissioned in Russia, the press service of the National Technological Initiative (NTI) Project Support Fund told TASS.

"The NTI Project Support Fund, together with its partners, has put into operation the first modernized station for receiving and transmitting data from the EOS-O Earth Remote Sensing space system. This upgrade, as part of a project with geographically distributed stations, will provide redundancy and speed up reception of target information and telemetry from spacecraft, as well as the uploading of target designations on spacecraft for subsequent mapping of the area of interest to ERS data consumers," the fund reported.

According to the company, the new station is designed to receive targeted information, data, and telemetry in the X-band frequency range. "This technological solution will significantly reduce the operating costs of the ground segments of space systems. <…> The combined solution for data reception and transmission increases reliability and allows for simultaneous data reception and control of spacecraft in the space-to-Earth and Earth-to-space communications. The prototype EOS-O spacecraft will be manufactured by the end of 2026 as part of the current project," the NTI Fund specified.

NTI Fund CEO Vadim Medvedev emphasized that the new high-tech solution will improve the operational efficiency of satellite systems while reducing costs. "The volume of information received for processing, analysis, and effective management decisions increases annually. This is an important contribution to the development of Russian cosmonautics and the formation of ground infrastructure for satellite constellations," he added.

The station will enable the acquisition of large volumes of high-quality Earth remote sensing data (0.5 meters per pixel) at speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps for scientific and socioeconomic purposes, as well as the creation and updating of high-precision maps. "The EOS-O spacecraft will be part of the architecture of Russia’s seamless digital sky," the company said.