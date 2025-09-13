Docking of Progress MS-32 with ISS proceeded normally — cosmonaut

ISS, September 14. /TASS/. The docking of the Progress MS-32 space freighter with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) has proceeded normally, Roscosmos cosmonaut and TASS special correspondent aboard the station Alexey Zubritsky said.

"Everything proceeds normally. For today, we still have some final post-docking procedures planned, and tomorrow we will open the hatches and start unloading Progress," the cosmonaut said.

Earlier, Roscosmos reported that the space freighter, launched from Baikonur on Thursday, had successfully docked with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station’s Russian segent.

Progress-MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft that was designed specifically to service orbital stations. It is used to deliver various cargoes (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, etc.) to the ISS, as well as to correct its orbit.