Spacecraft launched from Plesetsk reaches target orbit — top brass

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A Russian Defense Ministry spacecraft and the Mozhaets-6 training and research spacecraft reached their target orbit at the scheduled time, the ministry reported.

Earlier, the combat crew of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket carrying a Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft and the Mozhaets-6 training and research spacecraft from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region.

"The launch of the carrier rocket and the delivery of the spacecraft to their calculated orbit proceeded as planned. After launch, the medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was tracked by the ground-based automated control complex of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center. At the calculated time, the spacecraft were brought into their target orbit by the Fregat upper stage and taken over by the ground control systems of the Aerospace Forces," the statement said.

Stable communication has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are operating normally. They have been assigned the numbers "Kosmos-2595" and "Kosmos-2596."

After the spacecraft were launched into orbit, specialists began analyzing and processing information about the new space objects.