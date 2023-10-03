Roscosmos wants Brazil, Turkey, South Africa in on orbital station project

BAKU, October 3. /TASS/. Roscosmos has proposed that the space agencies of Brazil, Turkey and South Africa participate in the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) project; and delegations from these countries are open to the idea, the state corporation's Director General Yury Borisov said.

"Bilateral meetings and contact within the framework of this forum (International Astronautical Congress - TASS) have shown that interest in Russian cosmonautics, Russian achievements is very strong. We briefed our colleagues on our plans for the development of the Russian Orbital Station and the continuation of our manned program. We invited them to take part," Borisov told reporters.

"There is genuine interest among our colleagues from Turkey, Brazil and South Africa. Basically, we have good rapport with the BRICS member countries," he said.