Russian members of new ISS crew accommodated in cabins of Zvezda service module

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 16. /TASS/. Russian members of the Soyuz-MS-24 crew, who arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), have accommodated in the cabins of the Zvezda Service Module, Dmitry Petelin, a Roscosmos cosmonaut and a special correspondent for TASS, reported.

According to Petelin, those cabins were occupied by him and Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev before.

"We decided to give them our cabins and to accommodate in small modules, so we put up sleeping bags like hammocks. I did it in the Rassvet module and Sergey Prokopyev in the Prichal nodal module. It is not always done this way, as it depends on crews," the cosmonaut added.

A Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft blasted off Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday at 6:44 p.m. Moscow time (3:44 p.m. GMT). The spacecraft’s crew are Oleg Kononenko, deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut team, who will become a fourth TASS special correspondent on the orbital outpost orbit, cosmonaut Nikolay Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara. The spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module of the ISS’ Russian segment.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which the news agency opened an office onboard the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first special correspondent on the ISS. His flight lasted 12 days. He was succeeded by Oleg Artemyev in March 2022. Currently, two correspondents - Dmitry Petelin and Oleg Kononenko - are working as TASS correspondents on the ISS.