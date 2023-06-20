Academy of Sciences begins biodiversity survey on Kola Peninsula

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences began an expedition to survey biodiversity on the Kola Peninsula near industrial assets of the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel), the company's Vice President on Industrial Safety and Ecology Stanislav Seleznev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Just today we have spoken to the expedition leader. They are heading for the Kola Peninsula. The very fact of this expedition in these complicated times makes it unique," he said. "Many, unfortunately, due to different reasons that they are unable to change, have to curb and minimize such studies."

Nornickel, he said, continues the studies practically in the amounts similar to those of 2022. At the same time, the studies area around the assets has been cut - because in 2022 the scientists identified clearly the distance where impacts end. The expedition will take place in the Trans-Baikal Region, on the Taymyr Peninsula and the Kola Peninsula. It will feature the same research institutes, and experts will be using the same methods.

"At the end of the year we will traditionally present general results, and early next year we will present detailed conclusions, which will be added to the results of previous years," Nornickel's vice president said. "These studies are most valuable because they are systematic and regular. Studies of the kind must continue for a few years running, and only in that case the data would be realistic, and may be used for professional conclusions and to plan certain activities."

About expedition

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. This work has extended into three regions - the Kola Peninsula, the Krasnoyarsk Region's north and the Trans-Baikal Region. The current survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.