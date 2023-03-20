Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft refuels ISS — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft has refueled the Zarya functional cargo module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The refueling of the tanks of the Zarya functional cargo block with propellant and oxidizer from the tanks of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft has been carried out: 37 kilograms of fuel and 73 kilograms of oxidizer were pumped," Roscosmos said about the job the crew had accomplished.

Progress MS-22 docked with the ISS on February 11. The craft has already steered the ISS clear of space debris on two occasions and has also performed two scheduled adjustments of its orbit.

Progress MS is a Russian crewless vehicle, created especially for servicing orbital outposts. It is used to deliver various cargoes (fuel, research equipment, oxygen, water, food and others supplies) to the ISS, as well as to adjust its orbit.