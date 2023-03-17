Launch of Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft scheduled for second half of 2023 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, which will deliver the crew of the 69th main expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled for the second half of this year, Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The launch of a Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-24 crewed spacecraft to deliver the crew of the 69th main expedition to the ISS is scheduled for the second half of 2023," the state space corporation said in a statement.

Earlier, the daily Izvestia, citing sources in the space rocket industry, said that the launch of the Soyuz MS-24 might take place in June.