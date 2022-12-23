Ex-Roscosmos chief expects to recover from wound in late January

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Former chief of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin, who now heads the Tsar’s Wolves group of military advisors, expects to recover from his injury in the second half of January.

Rogozin was wounded in a shelling attack in Donetsk on December 21.

"I expect that I will return to form in the second half of January," he told TASS on Friday.

The ex-Roscosmos chief added that the shell fragment that had hit him was impossible to remove.

Earlier, Rogozin told TASS that he planned to return to Donbass after recovering from the wound. Doctors in Donetsk and Rostov did not dare to perform surgery on him due to the complexity of the wound, Rogozin’s aide told reporters. He is currently hospitalized in Rostov, awaiting transportation to Moscow.