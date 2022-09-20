New TASS special correspondent aboard ISS briefed about journalistic work

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 20. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin, who will become the third TASS special correspondent aboard the International Space Station (ISS), said on Tuesday he had already been given instructions about journalistic work.

Petelin told an online news conference hosted by TASS that he also plans to seek advice from his colleague Oleg Artemyev.

"I have already received my first instructions. Being a correspondent is not easy, as there are certain rules. TASS staffers have already given me with their advice. I’m looking forward to receiving some advice from your correspondent, our colleague Oleg Artemyev, who is now aboard the station. I will take over this work from him," Petelin said.

The cosmonaut said that his first reports will be coming after Artemyev passes him the baton.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 16:54 on September 21. The spacecraft’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. Their space mission is to last 188 days, until March 28. It will be the first Soyuz flight under the seat swap agreement. The spacecraft will also carry about 120 kilograms of payload.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which a TASS office was opened on the ISS. Its current chief is cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who assumed the duty in March. The agency’s first special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. His flight lasted 12 days.

TASS correspondents aboard the ISS are informing the audience about their life and work in space, make reports about various scientific experiments and tests, and provide photos and videos from the orbital outpost.