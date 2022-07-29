Exact date of Russia’s exit from ISS project to depend on station’s condition — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The exact timeframe for Russia’s exit from the project of the International Space Station (ISS) will depend on the orbital outpost’s condition, Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov announced on Friday.

"We begin the exit process after 2024. It all depends, among other things, on the ISS working capacity whether it happens in mid-2024 or in 2025," Borisov said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS project has nothing to do with politics, the Roscosmos chief stressed. "Now about political aspects: there are none. I believe that there must not be any," Borisov said.

The ISS project enriched world science in the sphere of the knowledge of Earth and the Universe, the Roscosmos chief pointed out.

"It gave all the participants in the project new knowledge and united us to some extent. I believe that these projects must be outside politics both today and in the future," he added.