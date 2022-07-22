Roscomos-NASA cross-flight agreement provides for three Crew Dragon flights

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The agreement on cross spaceflights signed between Roscosmos and NASA earlier provides for three flights of Russian cosmonauts on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft, Roscosmos cosmonaut team commander Oleg Kononenko said Friday.

"The agreement provides for three integrated flights: on fifth, sixth and tenth [Crew] Dragon missions," Kononeko said on the Gagarin cosmonaut training center Telegram channel.

He also pointed out that Anna Kikina, the only woman in the Roscosmos cosmonaut team will fly on the US spacecraft in late September, while two other Russian cosmonauts will fly on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft on September 21.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced an agreement on joint cross-flights of Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. The Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry Kikina to the station is scheduled for launch after September 29.