Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The incident that occurred during Russia’s Nauka module docking with the International Space Station (ISS) in July was caused by glitches related to guidance system algorithms, the director general of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"There were problems related to guidance system algorithms," Rogozin said.

According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave.

After the Nauka module docked with the ISS, its thrusters suddenly turned on at 19:45 Moscow time and rotated the station’s normal orientation by 45 degrees. The crew was not in danger. Roscosmos told TASS that the Nauka module was being switched into ‘docked with the ISS’ mode. Remaining fuel in the module is also being dealt with.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.