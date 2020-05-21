President of Russian Academy of Sciences says COVID situation in Russia unpredictable

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is till unpredictable, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev told TASS.

"The situation is very unpredictable in terms of the epidemic development. The right approach to easing quarantine measures is to be based on the mortality rate when we really see that mortality is decreasing. So far, the situation is risky because the mortality is not going down and it causes serious concerns," he said.