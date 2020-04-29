Roscosmos plans to spend $100 mln on space center to monitor emergency situations

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia will create a space center for monitoring emergency situations in the country, and the state space corporation Roscosmos plans to allocate more than 7.5 bln rubles ($101.2 mln) to this aim, according to the government’s procurement website.

The space center will "ensure the overall monitoring of man-made and natural emergency situations in Russia and the space system on its basis," the document says. The construction works are due to be completed by November 15, 2025.