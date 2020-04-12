Five countries send proposals to make KazSat-2R satellite to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, April 12. /TASS/. Spacecraft producers from Russia, France, Italy, the United States and Turkey sent technical proposals on making the Kazakh telecom satellite KazSat-2R, press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry told TASS.

"The order for the satellite will be placed with Ghalam company, which will develop it with a foreign producer of spacecraft, possessing required engineering solutions and competencies. Technical and commercial proposals were received from spacecraft producers from Russia, France, Italy, the US and Turkey," the press service said.

The planned budget for design, development and ground tests of the spacecraft amounted to 39.65 bln tenge ($91.6 mln).

As reported earlier, KazSat-2R development work is planned to start in 2020.