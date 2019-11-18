Seven potential Indian astronauts undergo check-up in Russia

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. Seven candidates to become gaganauts (a proposed name for Indian astronauts) have undergone a medical check-up in Russia, with five more to go, head of the Glavcosmos company (forming part of the Roscosmos state corporation) Dmitry Loskutov told TASS on Monday during the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

"The selection of candidates to become Indian gaganauts is ongoing. Currently, seven candidates have undergone a medical check-up in Russia. Five more candidates are set to undergo the check-up," Loskutov said.

On July 1, Roscosmos informed that Glavcosmos and the Indian Space Research Organization signed a contract on Russia aiding the selection, medical check-up and training of Indian astronauts. On August 22, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin informed that Russian experts from the Cosmonaut Training Center would hold the selection for the first batch of Indian astronauts.