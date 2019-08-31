Marine resources conference held in China's Haikou

HAIKOU, August 31. /TASS/. The international "Blue Economy 2019" conference and the presentation of Hainan's cooperation in the field of fisheries as part of the Belt and Road initiative took place at the Haikou Exhibition Center.

The forum participants hashed over the possibilities for preserving Hainan's and global environment, and also decided to create a permanent platform for discussing and strengthening cooperation in the field of innovative extraction of world ocean resources and modern fisheries.

As deputy mayor of Haikou Wen Bin noted at the conference, in 2017 the city made a breakthrough in the field of marine economy's innovative development. "This will help to take advantage of the creation of a free trade zone in Hainan, expand investment attraction, intensify the attraction of Chinese and foreign scientific circles to the development of the island," he said.

According to Wen Bin, the Haikou authorities intend to promote innovative projects in such areas as fisheries, the creation of maritime infrastructure, the development of maritime communications, transport, sea tourism and fishing.

At the conference, the government of Haikou and the Oceanological Administration of Shandong Province (East China) signed an agreement on strategic cooperation.

According to Jiang Qingchun, Director of the Oceanological Department of Shandong Province, under the agreement, the parties will strengthen exchange of specialists, create a fishing park, as well as environmental and marine research centers, which will accelerate the development of the fishing industry and marine tourism in Hainan. According to him, Shandong province will share its experience in creating marine farms, as well as monitoring, control and restoration of fish resources.