MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center has hit more than 40 Ukrainian artillery units in the Krasny Liman area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the course of counterbattery activities, more than 40 enemy artillery units were spotted and hit. Air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian army. Ukraine’s losses amounted up to 210 troops, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, and a D-30 howitzer," he said.