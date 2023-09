UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is having a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a TASS reporter.

"You said you would meet with us and the Ukrainians," Lavrov told Grossi. "I think it’s important to synchronize our watches," Russia’s top diplomat added.